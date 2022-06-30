Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Pro-life and 'personal responsibility' post-Roe v. Wade

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the potential fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Will pro-life be about protecting the most vulnerable, or emphasis on personal responsibility? Will there be exemptions in cases of rape and incest?
