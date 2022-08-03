 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Previewing Republican presidential candidates with Barry Friedman

In a bonus podcast episode this week, Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about potential Republican candidates for president in 2024. Joe Biden has already proven that he can beat Donald Trump after the 2020 election, so Trump may not be the best nominee for the party. However, will President Biden even run for a second term?

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

