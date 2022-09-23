Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Pre-K programs in public schools make a difference

Oklahoma was among the first states to implement universal pre-K, programs for 4-year-olds offered by public schools. Only eight states fund pre-K for all children. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the positive impacts of this program and more.
