Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Pre-K programs in public schools make a difference

Oklahoma was among the first states to implement universal pre-K, programs for 4-year-olds offered by public schools. Only eight states fund pre-K for all children. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the positive impacts of this program and more.

Two decades of Tulsa pre-K research shows widespread positive effects

Editorial: DHS grants for child care the right move at the right time

Column: Election homework assignment from Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year

Editorial: Election reforms could aid Oklahoma's suffering democracy

Editorial: 988 welcomed addition to mental health crisis care

'The gun violence is unreal': Teen shootings a headache for Tulsa investigators, heartache for families

Ginnie Graham: Brooklyn Library welcomes Oklahomans' use of QR code as free speech symbol

Bob Doucette: A water sports revolution is coming to Tulsa

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

"Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago," says Broken Arrow resident William Dusenberry.

