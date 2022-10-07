 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Oklahoma's eroding mental health services

  • Updated
  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, who spoke passionately about the erosion of mental health services in the state after being stabbed by his daughter. If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

Related

Watch Now: Mental health crisis is 'gaping wound,' needs prioritization by Legislature, Tulsa County DA says after stabbing

People are also reading…

Tulsa County DA's daughter arrested; DA released from hospital after stabbing

Daughter of Tulsa County district attorney charged in his stabbing

Ginnie Graham: Steps Oklahoma lawmakers can take to turnaround mental health system

Christian Costello found not guilty by reason of insanity in death of state labor commissioner

Watch Now: Superintendent addresses security at McLain after fatal shooting

Tulsa police decry recent fatal teen shootings, spate of homicides Friday

McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting

As games keep moving, TPS focused on increasing safety at football games

Bob Doucette: We need to rally around McLain

Stitt signs bill preventing gender-transition treatments for minors at OU medical facilities

Editorial: Lawmakers must work through ARPA fund hold up

Greenwood District added to National Register of Historic Places

Editorial: Greenwood District deserves placement on national historic registry

Surreptitiously obtained video targets TPS' Rogers Middle School teacher on HB 1775

Editorial: Osage Nation is right: We need to repeal HB 1775

Contact us

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor (Note: endorsement letters will not be published from Saturday-Tuesday ahead of Nov. 8's general election)

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

"He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert