Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Oklahoma's election of uncontested races and lopsided filing

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about how the midterm election filings ended with some crowded races, fewer than one-third of the 125 legislative offices up for election in November will be contested.
Also discussed:
- Rep. Sean Roberts fought to be known as Sean “The Patriot” Roberts on the ballot for Labor Commissioner. The Oklahoma State Election Board denied the request.
- The U.S. Supreme Court is unlikely to reverse its McGirt decision. The latest on tribal and state jurisdiction.
- Citing safety concerns, local officials floated the need for a roughly $5 million extension of the new Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice and funding for more staffing to solve a problem created by a federal policy change.
- Remember when Tulsa tried to get Tesla? The latest on Elon Musk, Twitter and free speech
- Oklahoma ranks No. 8 in the rate of euthanizing dogs and cats in shelters, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. Last year, nearly 90,000 dogs and cats entered Oklahoma's shelters, and about 11,560 were euthanized.
- Remembering the late Joe Worley, former Tulsa World executive editor and an advocate for open records in Oklahoma.
