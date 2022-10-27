Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Oklahoma needs criminal justice reform; Rural schools on the ballot

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette ask: Why haven't Oklahoma lawmakers funded State Question 780 and 781? Approved by voters in 2016, the two revolutionary criminal justice reform measures reduced many nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors (780), with savings from lower incarceration rates directed to fund “community rehabilitative programs (781).” Plus, rural schools will be on November's ballot. What do they mean to a community's identity?
