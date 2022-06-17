 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: No one’s buying into what’s being done

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette tackle a variety of topics from mental health, mass shootings, gun safety and how schools factor into that discussion as well as the Office of the Independent Monitor and the issues surrounding that idea.

Related

Tulsa police chief gives new details of mass shooting response

Editorial: TPD chief shows leadership in honest discussion about gun safety

Constitutional carry, straw purchases and 'ghost guns' contributing to 'wild, wild West' environment in Tulsa, police chief says

People are also reading…

Editorial: Create unique Tulsa model for independent civilian input to build trust with police

Police chief says he 'can always use help,' but independent monitor is not the answer

Bob Doucette: Ukraine war emboldens Biden to warn China off Taiwan

Contact us

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert