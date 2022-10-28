Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Must-watch Oklahoma state superintendent debate

Author Barry Friedman returns to visit with Ginnie Graham in this week's bonus podcast to recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough on issues such as a critical federal audit of $31 million in pandemic education funding? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times, including classrooms having porn and liberal indoctrination?

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

Related content:

Contact us

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

Click here to submit a letter to the editor (Note: endorsement letters will not be published from Saturday-Tuesday ahead of Nov. 8's general election)