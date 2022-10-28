 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Must-watch Oklahoma state superintendent debate

Author Barry Friedman returns to visit with Ginnie Graham in this week's bonus podcast to recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough on issues such as a critical federal audit of $31 million in pandemic education funding? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times, including classrooms having porn and liberal indoctrination?

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

Watch the debate: Nelson, Walters face off in only state superintendent debate of general election

Race for Oklahoma superintendent: 'We have teachers on both sides' who are polar opposites

Tulsa Public Schools accused of having books with 'inappropriate sexual material'

Ginnie Graham: Brooklyn Library welcomes Oklahomans' use of QR code as free speech symbol

Endorsement: Jena Nelson has best ideas, attitude and ability to lead public schools into next era as state superintendent

Bob Doucette: Fears for fate of rural schools are real

New federal report highly critical of Oklahoma's use of pandemic relief money for education

Higher crime in Oklahoma? Hofmeister-Stitt clash from debate needs context, expert says

Takeaways from the Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate debate

Hofmeister, Stitt face each other in gubernatorial debate

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Oklahoma State Superintendent hopefuls Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson square off in a debate hosted by FOX 25.
