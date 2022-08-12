Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Mar-a-Lago and messing with librarians

Don't mess with librarians? Ginnie Graham notes that the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for National Archives documents was similar to librarians seeking overdue checkouts. Bob Doucette cautioned against quick responses and rhetoric. Plus, more on HB 1775 worries with Tulsa Public School accreditation and state funding of agencies versus tax cuts (that are easy to approve, but difficult for legislators to overturn).
"Almost one-third of our firefighters, law enforcements officers and emergency medical workers will experience a diagnosable disorder or form of mental illness during their tenure of service." says Matt Lay.
Is Oklahoma still a punchline? In a bonus podcast episode this week, Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about how outsiders view our state, beyond the musical and college football, and how we can change the narrative.
"That's what we are facing – it's not an environment of no one wants to work anymore; it's a realization that no one wants to trade in their time for less than it's worth," says Tahlequah resident Tracy Bennett.
"The Oklahoma State Board of Education, in its decision to accredit TPS with warning status, is a prime example of how the law inhibits academic freedom and the educational process," says Tulsa resident Bhrian Mac An' Tuirnear.
"That assault on the Capitol was serious business, being an attempted coup that killed people, threatened to hang a sitting American vice president, halted the confirmation of a national election, and showed Mullen seeking cover from a riotous mob," writes Tulsa resident Samuel Harris.