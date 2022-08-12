 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Mar-a-Lago and messing with librarians

Don't mess with librarians? Ginnie Graham notes that the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for National Archives documents was similar to librarians seeking overdue checkouts. Bob Doucette cautioned against quick responses and rhetoric. Plus, more on HB 1775 worries with Tulsa Public School accreditation and state funding of agencies versus tax cuts (that are easy to approve, but difficult for legislators to overturn).

