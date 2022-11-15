 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Making sense of Oklahoma's election results

Ginnie Graham hosts author Barry Friedman and David Blatt, professor of public policy at OU-Tulsa and former executive director of Oklahoma Policy Institute, in this bonus episode to discuss the state's election results. How much did the three Bs (Biden, borders and bathrooms) impact state voters to choose Republicans over Democrats? Why was voter turnout so low? How was polling seemingly so inaccurate?

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

