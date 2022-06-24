Tulsa World Opinion podcast: In primary voting, is it about the party, or the person?

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about upcoming state elections, including "partially closed" primaries, where Republicans can vote for Republicans, but Democrats and independent-registered voters can vote for Democrats. If these are taxpayer-funded elections, shouldn't all voters get to participate?
Also discussed:
- Acknowledging the Roe v. Wade decision announced Friday.
- Previewing the Tuesday state primaries, including a few endorsements.
- How is dark money impacting Oklahoma elections, even school board races? More than $6.5 million, most of it with untraceable origins, has poured into Oklahoma statewide and legislative primary races since April 1, according to Tulsa World's Randy Krebhiel's report.
- Epic Charter Schools and an alleged elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle from taxpayers. It was not about the education model, as Oklahoma has other charter schools that are good. It was about mismanagement of education funding at a time when the state's schools struggled.
- Recapping the Tulsa Public School meeting's recently controversies at meetings, including LGBTQ training.
- A Tulsa World story by Jacob Factor that received national attention on a Broken Arrow open-carry incident that raised law enforcement questions
- Bob previews his column on the state's turnpikes; Ginnie Graham talks about going to Branson with her family
