Tulsa World Opinion podcast: How outsiders view Oklahoma, and how to change the narrative

Is Oklahoma still a punchline? In a bonus podcast episode this week, Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about how outsiders view our state, beyond the musical and college football, and how we can change the narrative.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.