Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Homelessness is a heavy issue

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette address homelessness in the Tulsa area, including proposed changes to a city ordinance that would make it easier for police officers to remove homeless people from the streets or other public rights of way and would subject them to fines and possible jail time or both.
Are there housing solutions rather than just having police solve this?
Also discussed:
- Roe vs. Wade: Can tribes provide abortion services in Oklahoma despite state law changes? If the SCOTUS decision overturned, it will cause a lot of uncertainty and debate.
- Several Oklahoma Supreme Court justices took state Attorney General John O’Connor to task for not being more active in what some view as a $760 million ratepayer-funded bailout of OG&E for its fuel costs from the February 2021 cold snap.
- With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, an opinion column by Beverly Thompson says "I want people to know I am a face of mental illness."
- Data released in the past couple of weeks show Oklahoma far behind in per-pupil spending but making small steps in the rankings for teacher pay. However, the surrounding states are making greater investments in teacher salaries, opening the door to a backslide.
- Among the corrections sought in the unraveling of the Swadley’s Bar-B-Q state contract is a request from Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to give power back to an oversight commission.
- The Oklahoma Legislature is considering Senate Joint Resolution 43, which would ask voters to repeal constitutional reforms put into place after a 1967 judicial scandal that gained national attention.
- Bob Doucette previews his weekend column on his go-to places to take people who are new to Tulsa
- Summer is here. PGA Championship events are next week at Tulsa's Southern Hills
