 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Homelessness is a heavy issue

  • Updated
  • 0

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette address homelessness in the Tulsa area, including proposed changes to a city ordinance that would make it easier for police officers to remove homeless people from the streets or other public rights of way and would subject them to fines and possible jail time or both.

Are there housing solutions rather than just having police solve this?

Also discussed:

  • Roe vs. Wade: Can tribes provide abortion services in Oklahoma despite state law changes? If the SCOTUS decision overturned, it will cause a lot of uncertainty and debate.
  • Several Oklahoma Supreme Court justices took state Attorney General John O’Connor to task for not being more active in what some view as a $760 million ratepayer-funded bailout of OG&E for its fuel costs from the February 2021 cold snap.
  • With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, an opinion column by Beverly Thompson says "I want people to know I am a face of mental illness."
  • Data released in the past couple of weeks show Oklahoma far behind in per-pupil spending but making small steps in the rankings for teacher pay. However, the surrounding states are making greater investments in teacher salaries, opening the door to a backslide.
  • Among the corrections sought in the unraveling of the Swadley’s Bar-B-Q state contract is a request from Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to give power back to an oversight commission.
  • The Oklahoma Legislature is considering Senate Joint Resolution 43, which would ask voters to repeal constitutional reforms put into place after a 1967 judicial scandal that gained national attention.
  • Bob Doucette previews his weekend column on his go-to places to take people who are new to Tulsa
  • Summer is here. PGA Championship events are next week at Tulsa's Southern Hills

People are also reading…

Related stories:

40% more people living on the streets in Tulsa, annual headcount finds

Proposed local law would allow police to remove homeless people from sidewalks, other public rights of way

Broad-daylight attack leaves ‘weird feeling’ in downtown Tulsa, says hotel manager still on medical leave

Bob Doucette: We're failing our homeless, and we're failing ourselves

Ginnie Graham: Complicated landscape for tribal nations wanting to offer abortion safe haven

Political notebook: Oklahoma House of Representatives looks at the big picture

Column: It's worth the journey of peaks and valleys to have good brain health

Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma teachers showing gains in pay, but student investment sliding toward the bottom

House committee opens investigation of state park restaurant deal

Editorial: Solution to lack of budget oversight is reinstating power to a commission

Column: Should the Oklahoma Legislature control the state's judicial branch?

Fore and before: 18 destinations to aim for during PGA Championship week in Tulsa

Contact the writers

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert