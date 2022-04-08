 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Higher education essential to Oklahoma's future workforce

Should regents overseeing Oklahoma higher education have a college degree, or is that "elitist?"

Also in this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss:

  • New U.S. Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
  • Praising Oklahoma’s top legislative budget leaders saying they plan to go slow on more tax cuts
  • Criticism for legislators "knowingly passing unconstitutional bills" regarding abortion
  • Rep. Mullin fundraising letter's claim that the Biden administration "tried to kill me"
  • Hotly contested area school board elections
  • Recapping columns from earlier this week and previewing next columns.

Bob Doucette: New trails at Turkey Mountain welcomed me back to mountain biking

Ginnie Graham: Defining 'woman' isn't so simple

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join more diverse and conservative Supreme Court. Here's what she can expect.

Editorial: Regents overseeing higher education ought to have obtained a college degree

Editorial: Top budget legislative leaders embrace true conservative approach

After passing total ban, Oklahoma House advances a Texas-style abortion ban bill

Rep. Markwayne Mullin fundraising letter claims Biden administration 'tried to kill me'

Tulsa school board to get two newcomers

Bob Doucette: Contrary to popular belief, the Pax Americana isn't dead

Ginnie Graham: Making choices, human behavior at the center of Holocaust education

How to submit a Letter to the Editor (including candidate endorsement letters)

Letters are no more than 250 words (some as short as a couple of paragraphs). We ask for a name and city of residence, (like, "Ginnie Graham, Tulsa"). And those can be submitted by clicking here.

Contact Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette (info below) to submit potential columns.

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

