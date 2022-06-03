 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Gun law status quo is killing us

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette mainly address one topic: Oklahoma’s gun safety laws. They are nearly non-existent, and it’s killing us.

Among talking points:

  • From Sandy Hook in 2012 to Uvalde, Texas in May to Tulsa, Oklahoma in June: Are people becoming numb to gun violence incidents? With "only" four victims in Tulsa's mass shooting, it was said that "it could have been worse"
  • The Second Amendment ought to protect people. Law-abiding citizens still can have rights to own guns while laws can be improved to keep guns out of the hands of would-be killers.
  • Christian values is about sacrifice for the betterment of the world. The victims of gun violence are people and not merely numbers.
  • With the 2022 election upcoming, our editorial board will potentially make endorsements in some races after talking with candidates, including the upcoming primary.
  • The Tulsa Jewish Federation honored Oklahoma lawmakers that helped pass House Bill 3720, mandating Holocaust education in Oklahoma schools.
  • Previewing weekend columns, from both guest op-eds and staff

