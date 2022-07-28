 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Extremism is a bad path

  • Updated
In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss the difference between political difference in hate speech. Bigotry inspires discrimination, division and even violence against others. Extremism is what party leaders ought to want out of their tents.

