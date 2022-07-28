Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Extremism is a bad path

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss the difference between political difference in hate speech. Bigotry inspires discrimination, division and even violence against others. Extremism is what party leaders ought to want out of their tents.
Related content:
From The Oklahoman: Oklahoma Senate candidate Jarrin Jackson posts homophobic, antisemitic remarks on social media
People are also reading…
Legislative report says Oklahoma public schools affected by poverty more than most but funding does not always reflect it
State laws on abortion, transgender issues have companies balking on coming to Oklahoma, development official says
Contact us
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories