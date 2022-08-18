Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Elections and endorsements

Go vote! Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette preview the upcoming city and state elections, including editorial endorsements; endorsement letters to the editor; and more.
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham:
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham:
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette:
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette:
June 2022 photos: Primary elections across Oklahoma
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond enters his watch party to declare victory at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond is congratulated by well wishers as his wife Wendy looks on after giving a victory speech at his watch party at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond speaks as his wife Wendy looks on at his watch party at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond pumps his fist as his wife Wendy looks on at his watch party at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond and his wife Wendy kiss at the conclusion of his victory speech at his watch party at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond speaks as his wife Wendy looks on at his watch party at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Attorney General
State Attorney General candidate Gentner Drummond speaks as his wife Wendy looks on at his watch party at the VFW Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor hugs a group of children after speaking to media after losing his primary race during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor speaks to media after losing his primary race during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor speaks to media after losing his primary race during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks after winning his primary while his wife, Sarah Stitt (right), and state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters join him on stage.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters speaks at the Republican watch party at the First National Center in Oklahoma City.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
With his family and Gov. Kevin Stitt behind him, state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters speaks at the watch party at the First National Center in Oklahoma City.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
With Gov. Kevin Stitt behind him, state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters speaks at the watch party at the First National Center in Oklahoma City.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gets interviews by media during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt talks on the phone during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
062922-tul-nws-super-p1
State Secretary of Education and state superintendent candidate Ryan Walters (right) talks with a guest at a Republican primary election watch party at the First National Center in Oklahoma City. Walters is headed for an August runoff for state superintendent.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt takes questions from reporters during his election night watch party at the First National Center in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters talks with attendees during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt talks with members of the media during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Republican Primaries
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gets interviews by media during a Republican primary election night watch party at First National Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
062922-tul-nws-governor-p2
Democrat gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister talks to guests at her watch party at Rococo Restaurant & Bar in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Hofmeister won the Democratic Party's nomination and will meet incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the general election in November.
Nathan J Fish, The Oklahoman
Hofmeister-9
Guests wear stickers for Democrat gubernatorial Candidate Joy Hofmeister at her watch party at Rococo Restaurant & Bar in Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. Hofmeister won the Democratic Party's nomination and will meet incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the general election in November.
Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman
Hofmeister-7
Democrat gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister talks to guests at her watch party at Rococo Restaurant & Bar in Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. Hofmeister won the Democratic Party's nomination and will meet incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt in the general election in November.
Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman
Connie Johnson
Volunteer Kathleen Jones (left) greets Oklahoma Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson at her watch party at the Greenwood Event Center on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Connie Johnson
Oklahoma Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson speaks with supporters outside her watch party in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Connie Johnson
Oklahoma Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson (center) talks with supporter Sharon McDaniel and volunteer Kathleen Jones (left) outside her watch party on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin and his wife, Christie, spoke at his watch party Tuesday.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin with his wife Christie and their children, Ivy, Lynette, Larra and Jayce Caviness talking at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin with his wife Christie on their way to the podium at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin talks with constituents at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin on the phone and watching results at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin on the phone at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin talks with those gathered at his watch party in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin talks with constituents at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin on the phone at his Republican senate watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22
Congressman Kevin Hern at the Tulsa County Republican watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22 Senate
Markwayne Mullin talks with constituents at his watch party in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22
People look at a chart for the Republican election at the Tulsa County Republican watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Election 22
Republican election at the Tulsa County Republican watch party Tulsa, OK, June 28, 2022.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
062922-tul-nws-super2
Candidate John Cox holds election watch party at Andy B's Bowling Alley on June 28, 2022.
Manuela Soldi/Tulsa World
062922-tul-nws-super1
Republican state superintendent candidate John Cox speaks to Renee Profitt during his election watch party at Andy B's Bowling Alley in Tulsa on Tuesday.
Manuela Soldi, Tulsa World
