Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Election season is upon us

With the statute-mandated low school board pay and "the meanness that happens in public life," how can Oklahomans have good people run for office?
Also in this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss school board elections, election grants, Gov. Kevin Stitt signing the bill banning transgender girl athletes and more.
People are also reading…
Editorial: Shawna Keller's school board, classroom experience makes her best choice for TPS District 4
Editorial: Terry Keeling has track record in Jenks schools for collaboration, prioritizing all students
Ginnie Graham: Let's talk about sexually active teens in Oklahoma and what lawmakers are doing about it
Stitt signs bill banning transgender girl athletes: 'In Oklahoma, it is just common sense,' governor says
How to submit a Letter to the Editor (including candidate endorsement letters)
Letters are no more than 250 words (some as short as a couple of paragraphs). We ask for a name and city of residence, (like, "Ginnie Graham, Tulsa"). And those can be submitted by clicking here.
The last day we'll publish campaign-related letters for the area school board races is April 1.
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories