Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Election season is upon us

  Updated
With the statute-mandated low school board pay and "the meanness that happens in public life," how can Oklahomans have good people run for office?

Also in this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss  school board elections, election grants, Gov. Kevin Stitt signing the bill banning transgender girl athletes and more.

Voters in suburban school districts to decide on bond packages

Former DA, Memorial PTA president vie for school board seat

Incumbent faces challenge in TPS District 4 board race

Editorial: Shawna Keller's school board, classroom experience makes her best choice for TPS District 4

Editorial: Terry Keeling has track record in Jenks schools for collaboration, prioritizing all students

Editorial: Susan Lamkin proven TPS parent leader known for getting things done

Bob Doucette: Let's stop playing games with election security

D.C. Digest: Lankford, other Republicans continue to blast Biden border chief

Ginnie Graham: Let's talk about sexually active teens in Oklahoma and what lawmakers are doing about it

Guerin Emig: Transgender sports participation merits deeper thinking than politics as usual in OKC

Stitt signs bill banning transgender girl athletes: 'In Oklahoma, it is just common sense,' governor says

How to submit a Letter to the Editor (including candidate endorsement letters)

Letters are no more than 250 words (some as short as a couple of paragraphs). We ask for a name and city of residence, (like, "Ginnie Graham, Tulsa"). And those can be submitted by clicking here.

The last day we'll publish campaign-related letters for the area school board races is April 1.

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

"As for Putin, I described him as 'a cold-blooded killer and an outrageous kleptocrat who has stolen countless Russian assets for himself and his cronies,'" says Tulsa resident Robert Donaldson.

