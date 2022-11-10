Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Education impact from election; Straight-party voting option hurts candidate quality and turnout

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss how pre-election polls were inaccurate for statewide races; the low voter turnout compared to other states; and 42% of Oklahoma voters choosing straight-party voting. How is this "team mentality" hurting quality candidates, and lowering turnout? Also, how will the election outcome impact education, specifically vouchers; and looking ahead to next year's marijuana vote.
November 2021 photos: Veterans Day parade in downtown Tulsa
Veterans Parade
Members of Survivor Outreach Service wave during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Members of the Albert E Schwab Detachment 857 walk in the annual Veteran’s Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Vintage plane do a fly over during the annual Veteran’s Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Tulsa Motorcycle cops ride in the annual Veteran’s Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
MacArthur Elementary School Students chant USA during the annual Veteran’s Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Union High School Air Force JROTC members march during the annual Veterans Day Parade on Thursday in downtown Tulsa.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Member of "Jeep Anonymous" rev and honk during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
JROTC members march during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Tulsa Fire Fighters wave at the crowd during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Tulsa Motorcycle cops ride in the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Construction workers Sean Askey and Travis Chaney enjoy the annual Veteran's Day parade during their lunch on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
A armored truck rolls through the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Corvette owners rev and wave during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
MacArthur Elementary School Students chant USA during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
Corvette owners rev and wave during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Veterans Parade
MacArthur Elementary School Students chant USA during the annual Veteran's Day parade on November 11, 2021 in downtown Tulsa, OK.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
