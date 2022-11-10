 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Education impact from election; Straight-party voting option hurts candidate quality and turnout

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss how pre-election polls were inaccurate for statewide races; the low voter turnout compared to other states; and 42% of Oklahoma voters choosing straight-party voting. How is this "team mentality" hurting quality candidates, and lowering turnout? Also, how will the election outcome impact education, specifically vouchers; and looking ahead to next year's marijuana vote.

