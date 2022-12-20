Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Discussing the disappointments and inspirations of 2022

Ginnie Graham hosts author Barry Friedman to wrap up 2022, whether you celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, or any/all holidays this month. A look back at the year's inspirations (son's graduations), disappointments (low Oklahoma voter turnout, Elon Musk, politics in general, lack of movement on climate change and other major issues) and more.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.