Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Discussing Oklahoma's gubernatorial debate

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium. Also, a reminder to get those letters to the editor endorsing candidates in as soon as possible!
