Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Colorado mass shooting at Club Q, hate speech and evils of Russia

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Club Q tragedy, which included a victim with local ties. Can the latest mass shooting change anyone's minds about gun control laws? Is anti-LGBTQ rhetoric responsible for incidents like this? Also, hope and optimism with the Project Santa holiday assistance drive and the Oklahoma Eagle turning 100.
