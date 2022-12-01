 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Colorado mass shooting at Club Q, hate speech and evils of Russia

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Club Q tragedy, which included a victim with local ties. Can the latest mass shooting change anyone's minds about gun control laws? Is anti-LGBTQ rhetoric responsible for incidents like this? Also, hope and optimism with the Project Santa holiday assistance drive and the Oklahoma Eagle turning 100.

Related

Editorial: Grieving for Broken Arrow man killed in latest mass shooting

Loved ones in Tulsa mourn Club Q slaying victim: 'This is the worst nightmare'

People are also reading…

Local LGBTQ allies respond to Colorado Springs shooting that killed former Tulsan

Suspect in gay bar shooting that killed 5 facing murder, hate crime charges

Editorial: Oklahoma Eagle turns 100

Editorial: Donate to the Project Santa holiday assistance drive

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

NATO promises future Ukraine membership and commits more aid

LIV Golf tournament expected in May at Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge

Contact us

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

Subscribe to this podcast at: Apple | Google | Spotify

An army veteran who helped subdue the shooter at a Colorado gay club on Saturday night is telling his story — including the quick thinking that pushed him to act as shots rang out. Five people died in the attack.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert