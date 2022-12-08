 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Chaos and theater: The disruption of public meetings

PlaniTulsa is the latest group to get hit by a disturbing trend: The disruption (leading to shutdowns) of public meetings. In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about public meetings now needing security and more due to those seeking a stage to perform. Also, the Oklahoma constitution does not currently allow for religious charter schools (public schools and receive taxpayer dollars). Could that change soon?

