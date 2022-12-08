Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Chaos and theater: The disruption of public meetings

PlaniTulsa is the latest group to get hit by a disturbing trend: The disruption (leading to shutdowns) of public meetings. In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about public meetings now needing security and more due to those seeking a stage to perform. Also, the Oklahoma constitution does not currently allow for religious charter schools (public schools and receive taxpayer dollars). Could that change soon?
Related
People are also reading…
Column by Bixby superintendent: How would health care fare if outcomes were treated the same as public schools?
Contact us
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories