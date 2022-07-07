Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Can't escape gun violence

In this week's podcast, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about recent shootings during Fourth of July celebrations. With election season upon us, it is important to ask candidates questions about this safety issue.
Remembering former U.S. Speaker of the House Carl Albert
Carl Albert
Oklahoma's Carl Albert was known as "the little giant from Little Dixie" because of his 5-foot-4-inch stature. He served 30 years in Congress including as Speaker of the House. He died in 2000. Courtesy
Carl Albert
U.S. Rep. Carl Albert, D-Okla., is shown in Durant in 1963. He grew up poor and studied by kerosene lamp light until he was 15. He helped pay his way through the University of Oklahoma by winning a national oratory contest. Tulsa World file photo
Carl Albert
Carl Albert and his wife, Mary, are shown in 1971. Mary Albert waged a quiet battle with the Secret Service over whether the couple’s draperies would remain open or closed. Tulsa World file
Carl Albert
Former President George H.W. Bush embraces former Speaker of the House Carl Albert during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Awards banquet in Tulsa May 4, 1990. Tulsa World file photo
Carl Albert
Carl Albert and his wife, Mary, are shown on June 6, 1990. Mary Albert refused to let the Secret Service take out her garbage during the period when her husband was next in line to the presidency. Tulsa World file
Carl Albert
Carl Albert, U.S. Speaker of the House, from 1971 until 1977, is shown in a Jan. 17, 1971, portrait. During the Watergate era, Albert twice was next in line for the presidency. Tulsa World file photo
Carl Albert
Rep. Carl Albert of Oklahoma, permanent chairman of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, gives his delegates a wave as he takes the podium in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 27, 1968. (AP Photo)
Carl Albert
Republican Rep. Trent Lott is sworn in during a re-enactment ceremony at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1973. Speaker of the House Carl Albert administered the oath as Thomas O'Neill looks on. (AP Photo)
Carl Albert
Presidential adviser Henry Kissinger, center, smiles as he meets with leaders of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 14, 1973. They are, from left: Rep. Thomas P. O?Neill, Jr., D-Mass., majority leader; Rep. Thomas E. Morgan, D-Pa., chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee; Kissinger; Speaker of the House Carl Albert, D-Okla.; and Gerald Ford, E-Mich., minority leader. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
Carl Albert
Vice President Gerald Ford introduces the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Carl Albert to his wife, Betty Ford , during a reception given by the Ford for members of the Diplomatic Corps distinguished guests in Washington Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1974. (AP Photo/JD)
Carl Albert
Atlanta Braves home run King Henry Aaron, right, and Mrs. Billye Aaron visit with House Speaker Carl Albert of Oklahoma on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 13, 1974, Washington, D.C. Aaron addressed the House of Representatives during a Flag Day ceremony. (AP Photo/Henry Burroughs)
Carl Albert
Vice President Gerald R. Ford, left, waves as he stands beside House Speaker Carl Albert of Oklahoma, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 6, 1973, after Ford was sworn in as vice president. Sen. James O. Eastland of Mississippi, right, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate applauds. (AP Photo)
Carl Albert
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 1964 file photo, President Lyndon B. Johnson speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, as leaders of Congress stand by his desk for a ceremonial signing of the Congressional resolution, also known as the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, backing his firm stand against aggression in Southeast Asia. Fifty years ago Johnson signed the resolution that historians call the crucial catalyst for deep American involvement in the Vietnam War. From left Rep. Carl Albert, D-Okla., Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minn., Rep. Charles Halleck, R-Ind., Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Ill., House Speaker John McCormack and Sen. J.W. Fulbright, D-Ark. In right background are Sen. George Aiken, R-Vt., and Sen. George Smathers, D-Fla. (AP Photo/John Rous, File)
Carl Albert
Senate Democratic leader Mike Mansfield of Montana, far left, reads a statement at the White House, March 13, 1962, after Democratic congressional leaders discussed international problems with President Kennedy. Others, from left, are: Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, House Speaker John McCormack, Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota, Rep. Hale Boggs (D-La.) and Rep. Carl Albert (D-Okla.). (AP Photo/John Rous)
John Rous
Carl Albert
U.S. President Richard Nixon throws out his arms on Friday, March 17, 1972, as he meets in the White House Cabinet Room in Washington, with a bi-partisan congressional group to explain his request for legislation to halt further school busing. From left are: Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania, House Majority Leader Carl Albert of Oklahoma, the President, Senate Majority Leader Mike Hansfield of Montana, and House Minority Leader Gerald Ford of Michigan. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)
Carl Albert
Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter and House Speaker Carl Albert (D-Okla.), right, laugh as they talk with reporters while en route to a meeting with House Democratic leaders in the Capitol, June 24, 1976. Carter has scheduled a series of meetings with various congressional leaders during the day. Rep. Andrew Young (D-Ga.), follows behind Albert. (AP Photo)
Carl Albert
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 1974, file photo Vice President Gerald Ford and House Speaker Carl Albert listen to President Richard Nixon deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didn’t use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo, File)
