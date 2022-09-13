 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Being Democrat, female and a state Senator in Oklahoma

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett (D-Tulsa) of District 35, is the self-proclaimed "least powerful member of the Oklahoma state Senate" and is not seeking re-election. She talks about being a Democrat, woman and state Senator in the state of Oklahoma with Ginnie Graham and author Barry Friedman in this week's bonus podcast.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

