Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Being Democrat, female and a state Senator in Oklahoma

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett (D-Tulsa) of District 35, is the self-proclaimed "least powerful member of the Oklahoma state Senate" and is not seeking re-election. She talks about being a Democrat, woman and state Senator in the state of Oklahoma with Ginnie Graham and author Barry Friedman in this week's bonus podcast.
Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.
"(Karen) Keith has been a dedicated Oklahoma public servant and resident all of her life. She began earning honors and accomplishment in high school, always bringing honor to our state," says Muskogee resident Jean Murray-Hogan.
"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.
"The Patterson estate’s sale — and the backstory that comes with it — give us a reminder of the importance of weighing the impact of optional change on the people who will be affected the most." the editorial states.
"Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?" asks Tulsa resident Kathy Evanson.