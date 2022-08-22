 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Banning books is ignorant, calculating and cynical

  • Updated
  • 0

Banning books is back in style. Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about the issue in this week's bonus podcast.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

Related content:

Ginnie Graham: Banning books all the rage in conservative circles

People are also reading…

Texas school district removing, reviewing dozens of books, including the Bible

Oklahoma teachers on notice after 'watershed' vote on HB 1775 violations in Tulsa, Mustang

Tulsa Public Schools accused of having books with 'inappropriate sexual material'

Watch Now: TPS pulls challenged books from shelves until formal review can be done

Tulsa area public schools library book selection process explained

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: How does a book end up at your kid’s school library?

Bill targeting school library books about sex passes Oklahoma Senate panel

Oklahoma attorney general reviewing books for violations of state obscenity law

Ginnie Graham: I'm glad books are being banned so I know what to read next

Contact us

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Click here to submit a letter to the editor

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert