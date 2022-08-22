Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Banning books is ignorant, calculating and cynical

Banning books is back in style. Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about the issue in this week's bonus podcast.
Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. His first novel, "Jacob Fishman's Marriages," was published by Balkan Press in February.
"Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is)," says Pryor resident Michael E. White.
"Walters expects Oklahoma voters to elect him despite his lack of qualifications. It seems odd that blue-collar jobs require applicants to meet training standards and certifications, but the leader of Oklahoma schools gets a pass," says Sapulpa resident Steve Horner.
"(April) Grace brings the most experience – she has been an education leader for 33 years and has been recognized with many state and national awards, including the Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year in 2020," says Noble resident Erika Wright.
"The ingredients of this act of terror are with us again, and too many people are either not taking it seriously or are egging it on. If we don’t nip it now, the prospect of a repeat of the Oklahoma City bombing is real." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.