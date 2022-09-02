 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Aftermath of Afghanistan withdrawal

  • Updated
It’s been a little over a year since the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss the aftermath of the withdrawal; student loan forgiveness; Tulsa Public Schools' unfair political targeting; and Ryan Walters calling for a Norman teacher to have her credentials revoked.

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

"The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it," says Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

