Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Abortion is the biggest wedge issue of our time

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette note that the editorial board has not taken a stance on abortion, but that Oklahoma law needs to follow court guidance, or federal law. Other opinions are covered in columns and letters to the editor.
Also discussed:
- What will be the next big wedge issue after abortion: Marriage? Contraception?
- Looking back at this week's editorials, including pandemic aid for education and trouble-plagued state vendor contracts
- Tulsa’s notorious “Crossbow Killer" was mere hours from being eligible for early release from a life sentence when Gov. Kevin Stitt reversed course after a Tulsa World story
- The law lifting the limit on the hours an adjunct teacher can be in a classroom will widen the applicant pool but water down professional standards.
- The turnstile cycle of homelessness: What can our community do to help itself when it comes to being humane to the homeless and for public safety? Bob Doucette talks about his own encounter with a homeless man in his neighborhood in his column this week.
- Ginnie Graham previews her weekend column on Mother's Day --- not just our own moms, but the motherly figures in our lives.
