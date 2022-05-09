 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Abortion is the biggest wedge issue of our time

  • Updated
  • 0

In this episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette note that the editorial board has not taken a stance on abortion, but that Oklahoma law needs to follow court guidance, or federal law. Other opinions are covered in columns and letters to the editor.

Also discussed:

  • What will be the next big wedge issue after abortion: Marriage? Contraception?
  • Looking back at this week's editorials, including pandemic aid for education and trouble-plagued state vendor contracts
  • Tulsa’s notorious “Crossbow Killer" was mere hours from being eligible for early release from a life sentence when Gov. Kevin Stitt reversed course after a Tulsa World story
  • The law lifting the limit on the hours an adjunct teacher can be in a classroom will widen the applicant pool but water down professional standards.
  • The turnstile cycle of homelessness: What can our community do to help itself when it comes to being humane to the homeless and for public safety? Bob Doucette talks about his own encounter with a homeless man in his neighborhood in his column this week.
  • Ginnie Graham previews her weekend column on Mother's Day --- not just our own moms, but the motherly figures in our lives.

