Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Abortion and where to draw the line

Total bans versus allowing exceptions on abortion can become a question of religion, science, rights and politics. Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about the issue in this week's bonus podcast.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.