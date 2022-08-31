 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Abortion and where to draw the line

Total bans versus allowing exceptions on abortion can become a question of religion, science, rights and politics. Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about the issue in this week's bonus podcast.

Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

"The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it," says Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.

Column: Seize the moment with Tulsa's River Parks

"We must do our utmost to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to transform an industrial property in the heart of River Parks into a game-changing public park." says River Parks Authority board member Sharon King Davis.

