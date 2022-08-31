Tulsa World Opinion podcast: Abortion and where to draw the line

Total bans versus allowing exceptions on abortion can become a question of religion, science, rights and politics. Ginnie Graham interviews author Barry Friedman about the issue in this week's bonus podcast.
Note: Barry Friedman is an essayist, political columnist, petroleum geology reporter and comedian living in Tulsa. In addition to “Funny You Should Mention It,” “Road Comic,” “Four Days and a Year Later” and “The Joke Was On Me,” his first novel, “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages,” a book about the worst love story ever, was published by Balkan Press in February. His sites are barrysfriedman.com and friedmanoftheplains.com.
Related content:
People are also reading…
Editorial: Oklahoma congressional delegation wrong on votes against birth control, same-sex marriage
Column: Stitt's executive order addressing 'crisis pregnancies' falls short of long-term pro-family policies
State laws on abortion, transgender issues have companies balking on coming to Oklahoma, development official says
Contact us
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories