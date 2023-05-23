Ginnie Graham talks with Michael Lapolla about the hymn "Mansions of the Lord" ahead of Memorial Day. He is a graduate of West Point, veteran of the Ia Drang Valley campaigns of the Vietnam War, member of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and Tulsa resident. The hymn's first verse lyrics are as follows:
To fallen soldiers let us sing
Where no rockets fly nor bullets wing
Our broken brothers let us bring
To the mansions of the Lord
