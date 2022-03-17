Tulsa World Opinion: Education is certainly the topic of the moment

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss questionable state legislation on a measure that would let tax dollars follow a student to a private school; and a bill that would move school meal program administration from the State Department of Education to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
Also, in the midst of high oil and gas prices, looking back at how Oklahoma has invested in alternative energy, including $15 million to electric car maker Canoo.
Finally, kudos to the state legislature for expanding women's health care with mammogram coverage and House Bill 3720 mandating Holocaust education in Oklahoma schools.
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories
Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories