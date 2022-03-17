 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tulsa World Opinion: Education is certainly the topic of the moment

  • Updated
  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss questionable state legislation on a measure that would let tax dollars follow a student to a private school; and a bill that would move school meal program administration from the State Department of Education to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Also, in the midst of high oil and gas prices, looking back at how Oklahoma has invested in alternative energy, including $15 million to electric car maker Canoo.

Finally, kudos to the state legislature for expanding women's health care with mammogram coverage and House Bill 3720 mandating Holocaust education in Oklahoma schools.

Public schools library book selection process explained

State school voucher bill advances through Senate panel

People are also reading…

Editorial: Private school vouchers won't improve public education

Oklahoma Senate advances bill to change school meal program

Throwback Tulsa: Teacher walkout talk reminds what happened during the push for House Bill 1017

Skyrocketing gas prices may be leveling off; Tulsa has lowest average in U.S.

Gas prices fall — a little. Oil prices drop 30% in a week. What gives?

Williams pushing clean hydrogen energy to the fore

Gov. Kevin Stitt commits record $15M to electric car maker Canoo

Editorial: Holocaust education opens door to hard discussions, true history

Editorial: Expanding women's health care with mammogram coverage is right choice

Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories

Editorial Writer Bob Doucette: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert