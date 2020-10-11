Syndicated Cartoon: Vote

See today's syndicated cartoon from Daryl Cagle.
"The neighbors don’t want it, the Brookside neighborhood doesn’t need it and the citizens of Tulsa deserve better," said Tulsa resident Linda Connor.
During a time in which egregious racism and hate are being more widely exposed in this nation, we write to express our lament and to bring awareness at a critical juncture.
"Who do you believe, your lying eyes or President Donald Trump?" asks Tulsa resident Bill Foster.
Tulsa resident William Wheeler questions the impact of Joe Biden's debate reactions.
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
"It is shameful to see elected officials so desperate to retain power they'll say just about anything to keep their seat," said Edmond resident Erika Lucas.
"In this red state, Inhofe may very well be reelected, but it won't be with my vote," said Cushing resident Tom Christopher.
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
"Ask yourself if these are the qualities you want from an American president who represents you and your country," said Owasso resident Ken Widdowson.
