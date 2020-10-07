Syndicated Cartoon: NFL Season vs COVID-19

See today's syndicated cartoon from Dave Granlund
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
"Why can’t our senators be honest with us and admit that their position in 2016 and their opposite position now are both based on 'We’ve got the power so we will do whatever we want'?" asks Tulsa resident Kenneth Setter.
"Who do you believe, your lying eyes or President Donald Trump?" asks Tulsa resident Bill Foster.
"It is shameful to see elected officials so desperate to retain power they'll say just about anything to keep their seat," said Edmond resident Erika Lucas.
Tulsa resident William Wheeler questions the impact of Joe Biden's debate reactions.
As the sheriff of Tulsa County, Regalado should consider how he exercises his First Amendment rights so that he doesn't inappropriately use public authority and the color of law in the pursuit of political ends, the editorial says.
Addiction is a public and mental health issue that cannot be solved through the courts, said Tulsa resident Hailey Rae Ferguson.
"The neighbors don’t want it, the Brookside neighborhood doesn’t need it and the citizens of Tulsa deserve better," said Tulsa resident Linda Connor.
"A generation of kids are being turned off the idea of public service, a once noble endeavor of our brightest and most dedicated community leaders," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
