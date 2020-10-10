Ric Oberlink: Big Tech should stop the hypocrisy and hire Black workers

In a famous 1895 speech, Booker T. Washington castigated white industrialists for favoring European immigrants over Black laborers in their new factories. “Cast down your bucket where you are… among the eight millions of Negroes” to find workers, he declared.

The expression came from Moby Dick, wherein Melville related the tale of a distressed ship in the Atlantic whose crew members are dying of thirst. When they spot another ship, they signal their need for water and receive a reply to cast down their bucket where they are. Eventually they comply and are amazed to find their bucket full of fresh water.

The ship is now at the mouth of the Amazon.

Washington was not the only African-American leader to note that immigration was inimical to the interests of Black workers. W.E.B. Du Bois, commenting on the immigration reductions enacted in the 1920s, said, “(T)he stopping of the importing of cheap white labor on any terms has been the economic salvation of American Black labor.”

Frederick Douglass stated about free Blacks in the pre-Civil War North, “(E)very hour sees the black man elbowed out of employment by some newly arrived emigrant, whose hunger and whose color are thought to give him a better title to the place….”