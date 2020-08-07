Tulsa, Jenks and Owasso school board members and administrators have gone with the recommendations of public health experts, deciding to open classes only through distance learning for the first nine weeks of the fall semester.
Oklahoma City Public Schools announced earlier that it would be using a virtual platform for the first semester.
These have been emotional and brave decisions, but also necessary ones.
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart walked through the health issues with the Tulsa school board members during Monday’s meeting. He emphasized the seriousness of the virus.
Two infectious disease physicians from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa also were available for questions.
Since July 4, the local seven-day rolling average number of infections has surged, and now 70% of cases are in people younger than 50. The state is known as a national hot spot, and Tulsa County has the second highest county-to-county rate.
The virus affects people differently. Some show no symptoms. Others require hospitalization. Tulsa County has seen increases in cases among children and teens.
The only weapons against COVID-19 are the human behaviors of hand washing, physical distancing and face masks.
“This data calls out for virtual learning to start out. It’s a courageous choice for you all to have to make,” Dart said. “It’s a tough choice, but this is where we’re at. It’s the right one for what the data is telling us today.”
Schools are filled with children and staff of all ages, backgrounds and health statuses. Safety considerations must be made for their families at home.
The pandemic shows how much our communities rely on schools.
They are hubs for feeding children who might otherwise go hungry, serve as watchdogs for possible child abuse, offer internet services, engage students in sports and the arts, and provide an academic education.
It is a lot to take that away temporarily, but the risks of a spreading pandemic are too high.
Board members and administrators did the right thing. It’s time for community partners to help make it a success.
Featured video: