 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday Morning Quarterback

Sunday Morning Quarterback

{{featured_button_text}}
Pandemic forces journalists to rethink campaign coverage

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally at Xtreme Manufacturing, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson, Nev.

 Andrew Harnik

Trump’s failing

We have a commander-in-chief,

Who does not respect military grief.

It won’t be long,

And he’ll be gone,

To every Gold Star family’s relief.

John Krueger, Tulsa

Blowhard-in-chief

Trump’s a blowhard, it’s true,

But look what he’s done for you.

He’ll be reelected

Since we have rejected

Biden, Pelosi and crew.

John Wilson, Tulsa

Why Trump wins

It’s not so much for Trump they will vote,

As what he’ll do that’s worthy of note.

Judges and jobs,

Confronting mobs,

Giving Americans cause for hope.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News