Sunday Morning Quarterback

Trump’s failing
We have a commander-in-chief,
Who does not respect military grief.
It won’t be long,
And he’ll be gone,
To every Gold Star family’s relief.
John Krueger, Tulsa
Blowhard-in-chief
Trump’s a blowhard, it’s true,
But look what he’s done for you.
He’ll be reelected
Since we have rejected
Biden, Pelosi and crew.
John Wilson, Tulsa
Why Trump wins
It’s not so much for Trump they will vote,
As what he’ll do that’s worthy of note.
Judges and jobs,
Confronting mobs,
Giving Americans cause for hope.
John Staedke, Tulsa
