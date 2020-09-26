 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Quarterback

38 days to to

With a lot of money invested

In a campaign hotly contested,

When all votes are in,

Some lost, and some win,

While throughout, our endurance is tested.

John Wilson, Tulsa

Who’s the boss?

Kamala and Joe got attention

With their “Harris-Biden” slate mentions.

By saying it thus,

They’ve raised quite a fuss,

About whether that’s their intention.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Inhofe, the outsider

Sen. Inhofe has chosen to scorn

Any person not conservative-sworn.

Here is my cognomen.

I’m a native Oklahoman.

Unlike Inhofe, I was not Iowa-born.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

