Sunday Morning Quarterback

38 days to to
With a lot of money invested
In a campaign hotly contested,
When all votes are in,
Some lost, and some win,
While throughout, our endurance is tested.
John Wilson, Tulsa
Who’s the boss?
Kamala and Joe got attention
With their “Harris-Biden” slate mentions.
By saying it thus,
They’ve raised quite a fuss,
About whether that’s their intention.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Inhofe, the outsider
Sen. Inhofe has chosen to scorn
Any person not conservative-sworn.
Here is my cognomen.
I’m a native Oklahoman.
Unlike Inhofe, I was not Iowa-born.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
