Sunday Morning Quarterback:

Georgia votes again

The runoffs in Georgia are key

To what our future will be.

Left’s agenda apace?

Or Senate check in place?

The result will be “peachful” you’ll see.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Trump’s world

Trump would make us see

He’s a victim of illegality.

Recounts show him wrong

But he keeps up his song.

Trump exists in an alternate reality.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Coverup

Will Stitt step up to the plate?

Will he stand tall for our great state?

We need a mask call;

It would help us all.

Please... before it’s too late

Martha Earls, Tulsa

