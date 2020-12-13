Sunday Morning Quarterback:

Georgia votes again
The runoffs in Georgia are key
To what our future will be.
Left’s agenda apace?
Or Senate check in place?
The result will be “peachful” you’ll see.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Trump’s world
Trump would make us see
He’s a victim of illegality.
Recounts show him wrong
But he keeps up his song.
Trump exists in an alternate reality.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Coverup
Will Stitt step up to the plate?
Will he stand tall for our great state?
We need a mask call;
It would help us all.
Please... before it’s too late
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!