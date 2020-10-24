 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

{{featured_button_text}}
Florida early vote shows even split between Democrats, GOP

People wait in line to vote outside of an early voting site, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida began in-person early voting in much of the state Monday. With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates in order to win the White House.

 Wilfredo Lee

D-Day

We hope upon hope it’s soon

That the White House will change its tune.

     With a return to decorum,

     No longer a hate forum,

As of Jan. 20, high noon.

Les Barrett, Bixby

Empty mask

Biden's government record lacks luster.

His response when it's questioned is bluster.

     His own horn he'll blow,

     But this Average Joe

Would struggle as prez to pass muster.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Vox populi

Early voting is increasing each day.

Lines to vote wind every which way.

     We must just wait and see

     What the outcome will be.

American voters must have something to say.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

 

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure of the pandemic. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News