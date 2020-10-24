Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme and reason in current events

D-Day
We hope upon hope it’s soon
That the White House will change its tune.
With a return to decorum,
No longer a hate forum,
As of Jan. 20, high noon.
Les Barrett, Bixby
Empty mask
Biden's government record lacks luster.
His response when it's questioned is bluster.
His own horn he'll blow,
But this Average Joe
Would struggle as prez to pass muster.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Vox populi
Early voting is increasing each day.
Lines to vote wind every which way.
We must just wait and see
What the outcome will be.
American voters must have something to say.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!