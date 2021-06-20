 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

A protestor wearing a giant head portraying U.S. President Joe Biden demonstrates on a beach outside the G7 meeting in St. Ives, Cornwall, England, Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Immigration situation

In Guatamala, Kamala was told

Why migrants flock to our borders in droves.

     It's not climate change,

     Nor social cause pains,

But what Biden said that's making them bold.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Blastoff!

Jeff Bezos will fly into space.

Amazon is everyplace!

     When I go to the moon,

     I'll still get my stuff soon;

The next week in any case.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

 

Heavenly Joe

GOP calls the president " Poor Joe."

To his plans, they just say no.

     But at the G-7

     His peers say it's heaven.

They were glad to see Trump go

Martha Earls, Tulsa

