Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Immigration situation

In Guatamala, Kamala was told

Why migrants flock to our borders in droves.

It's not climate change,

Nor social cause pains,

But what Biden said that's making them bold.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Blastoff!

Jeff Bezos will fly into space.

Amazon is everyplace!

When I go to the moon,

I'll still get my stuff soon;

The next week in any case.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Heavenly Joe

GOP calls the president " Poor Joe."

To his plans, they just say no.

But at the G-7

His peers say it's heaven.

They were glad to see Trump go

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.