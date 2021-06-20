Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Immigration situation
In Guatamala, Kamala was told
Why migrants flock to our borders in droves.
It's not climate change,
Nor social cause pains,
But what Biden said that's making them bold.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Blastoff!
Jeff Bezos will fly into space.
Amazon is everyplace!
When I go to the moon,
I'll still get my stuff soon;
The next week in any case.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Heavenly Joe
GOP calls the president " Poor Joe."
To his plans, they just say no.
But at the G-7
His peers say it's heaven.
They were glad to see Trump go
Martha Earls, Tulsa