Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

The wall

Consequences not intended,

Happened as wall-building ended.

     Joe’s rash order,

     Crushed the border,

Prompting “Crisis!” calls un-ended.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Meat week

Stitt says eat meat all week.

Not too good for health or physique.

     Ranchers are glad;

     Doctors are mad.

Did he say this tongue in cheek?

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Evolving knowledge

Science builds upon theory,

Which emerges from curious query.

     It's not set in stone.

     The changes alone

Make textbook publishers weary.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

