Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

The wall
Consequences not intended,
Happened as wall-building ended.
Joe’s rash order,
Crushed the border,
Prompting “Crisis!” calls un-ended.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Meat week
Stitt says eat meat all week.
Not too good for health or physique.
Ranchers are glad;
Doctors are mad.
Did he say this tongue in cheek?
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Evolving knowledge
Science builds upon theory,
Which emerges from curious query.
It's not set in stone.
The changes alone
Make textbook publishers weary.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa