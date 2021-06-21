Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Russian dressing down
Biden and Putin recently met,
Though most details aren't available yet.
Joe pinned hacking blame,
On Russia by name,
To which Putin responded, "Nyet!"
John Staedke, Tulsa
Where's the beef?
A cyberattack hijacked our beef.
The steak prices are giving us grief!
The meat plants were hacked,
Perhaps Putin-backed?
We look to government for relief.
Ruth Ann White, Tulsa
Grim Reaper strikes again
Mitch McConnell gave himself a nickname.
The Grim Reaper is his new claim to fame.
He vows to ensure
Biden's plans get the skewer.
Grim Reaper, have you no shame?
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow