Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated
Dead Smoking Bill

Russian dressing down

Biden and Putin recently met,

Though most details aren't available yet.

     Joe pinned hacking blame,

     On Russia by name, 

To which Putin responded, "Nyet!"

John Staedke, Tulsa

Where's the beef?

A cyberattack hijacked our beef.

The steak prices are giving us grief!

     The meat plants were hacked,

     Perhaps Putin-backed?

We look to government for relief.

Ruth Ann White, Tulsa

Grim Reaper strikes again

Mitch McConnell gave himself a nickname.

The Grim Reaper is his new claim to fame.

     He vows to ensure

     Biden's plans get the skewer.

Grim Reaper, have you no shame?

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

