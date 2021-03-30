 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
0 comments

Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID Relief

“The money’s a-comin’,” we shouted with glee.

What bills can we pay? We’ll just wait and see.

     Get vaccines completed;

     Get jobs where they’re needed.

Then do our best for the e-con-o-my.

W.O. Parent, Coweta

Who's mindin' Biden?

It’s hard to believe Biden’s up to snuff.

He keeps losing track and misspeaking stuff.

     You’d like to think,

     He’s in the pink,

But his mental skills don’t seem good enough.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Second dose

It's a quick blast — and poof!

There's nothing to it, in truth.

     No long lines to skirt,

     And it didn't hurt.

In two week, I'm bullet-proof.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News