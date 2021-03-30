Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

COVID Relief
“The money’s a-comin’,” we shouted with glee.
What bills can we pay? We’ll just wait and see.
Get vaccines completed;
Get jobs where they’re needed.
Then do our best for the e-con-o-my.
W.O. Parent, Coweta
Who's mindin' Biden?
It’s hard to believe Biden’s up to snuff.
He keeps losing track and misspeaking stuff.
You’d like to think,
He’s in the pink,
But his mental skills don’t seem good enough.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Second dose
It's a quick blast — and poof!
There's nothing to it, in truth.
No long lines to skirt,
And it didn't hurt.
In two week, I'm bullet-proof.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa