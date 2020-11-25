Letters to the Editor

Hard year
I am thankful for my friends who have helped me through all the hard times during this year.
I have learned to let go and be more open-minded about different things because of how my friends have helped.
I am also thankful for my parents making sure I stay safe during this pandemic and always being there for me.
I am really thankful for one of my friends, Catherine. She is there when I am sad and makes me feel much better. She is polite and has the best personality.
Catherine makes me laugh and helps me understand that everything is OK.
I am very thankful for my school counselor. She says “hi” to me and helps everyone. I know that is her job, but she does it the best. She acts as if it is not her job but more like she wants to do the right thing.
Last thing I am thankful for is God and how he has helped me me through the ups and downs, my worst and my best. He saw that it’s going to be the worst year ever, but he helped many people throughout 2020.
I have changed in 2020 in a good way because of my friends, God and family. I am so thankful for them.
Alyssa Brooks, 11, Jenks East Intermediate
Chocolate!
I am thankful for having food at home and for the hard work that goes into putting it on the table every day.
I am also thankful for many other things, like education, my family and chocolate.
Addie Burton, 10, Mayo Demonstration School
Family love
I am thankful for my family. Yes, it sounds cliché, but I love them more than anything, and they have really helped me through these tough times.
I am also thankful for my teacher, Ms. Mallory Hawkins. She is so intelligent, spunky and cool.
Ms. Hawkins has an amazing way of teaching, and I am excited to go to school every day.
Annie Paschal, 11, Jenks East Intermediate
Best grandpa
I’m thankful for my Grandpa; he makes the best hot chocolate on the face of the Earth.
I’m thankful for my family and shelter. They help me stay alive by buying food and providing protection.
Elliot Junger, 11, Thoreau Demonstration Academy
Amazing teachers
I am grateful for my classmates’ willingness to wear masks and to keep everyone safe.
I’m grateful for my teachers who come to school every day mid-pandemic and teach us, even though some of the time they are juggling distance learning for some of us and in-person school for others.
I am thankful for some amazing books I read during the pandemic and school year.
One of the books that I loved and am so grateful for is “Homecoming” by Cynthia Vogit.
It is about four kids left alone and have to walk across the state to get to their aunt’s house. But, she isn’t who they expected, so they end up running away to their grandma’s house where they find a forever home.
Cate Johnson,11, Jenks East Intermediate
Helpful family
I am thankful for my family because they’re always there for me in the sad moments.
They give me everything that I need. So that´s why I am thankful.
Jonathan Rivas, Age 11,
Thoreau Demonstration Academy
Important people
I am thankful for my family and friends. They are the ones who help me if I am down.
The teachers at Jenks East Intermediate are the best. They are the ones who help me if I am struggling to do my work.
I am just thankful for my teachers, friends and God.
Anthony Caesar Vargas 11, Jenks East Intermediate
Great home
There are many things we all are, or should be, thankful for.
I am most thankful for my health, especially since COVID-19 targets people with other health problems such as heart failure, liver problems or asthma.
I don’t have those or any other health issues, so I am grateful for that.
I also am pleased that I have people who love me. The world would be close to the most difficult place to be if you were alone. Thankfully, I am not alone.
I was lucky to be born in a great home and place. I started with no disadvantages whatsoever.
Other kids may start with some disadvantages that are hard to get out of and start a better life.
We should all be thankful for what we already have instead of weeping for what we don’t.
Abigail Negley, 11, Jenks East Intermediate
Thanksgiving meal
I am thankful for my family because they were the ones who helped me when I was sad.
I am thankful that they are coming over for Thanksgiving.
Zenon Rosas-Gonzales, 11, Thoreau Demonstration Academy
Home comforts
I am thankful for my family, and I am thankful for having a home to live in.
Noah Doolin, Age 12, Jenks Middle School
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!