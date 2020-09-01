Letters to the Editor

Truth-telling charts
The charts in the Tulsa World depicting seven-day rolling averages of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and Tulsa County are helpful.
For example, they served to discredit the the statement from our governor that the pandemic had "plateaued" in Oklahoma when that was not the case.
Please keep the charts in the newspaper.
Clarke Kendall, Tulsa
Losing hope
I'm devastated by the most recent shooting of a Black man by a white police officer in Wisconsin.
I honestly and innocently thought that after the killing of George Floyd things were changing.
I felt it, heard it, saw it and was hopeful by what seemed to be a momentum by all.
Whites were coming together with people of color to show support and make apologies.
I thought change was in the air. I was proud and excited by the good that was possibly coming from the horrendous act in Minnesota.
And then all of a sudden Wisconsin is next.
A white police officer feels the need to shoot a Black man in the back seven times?
Jacob Blake is not the only victim here. His young children will feel this trauma for the rest of their lives.
Their sense of safety has vanished. Their sense of the world around them is scarred.
Needless to say, 2020 has been a trying year.
I'm losing hope, feeling exhausted and frustrated by these killings and violence. And I'm a white, privileged, female.
What must people of color be feeling?
Once again, my apologies to all for more unnecessary violence in the name of protection.
What will it take?
Mary Kevin McNamara, Tulsa
Worthy front page
Thank you so much for putting the article about University of Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley and his team's march on the front page ("Lincoln Riley addresses decision for Sooners' unity march," Aug. 28").
What Coach Riley showed? That's leadership.
Dana Sterling, Tulsa
Giving comfort
There comes a time when we must pick our battles, weigh the pros and cons of an issue then allow our better angels to put aside our need to be right and lawful in exchange for a little generosity and humility.
I'm referring to the Black Lives Matter mural.
I like the bright yellow lettering. If you saw the HBO series "Watchmen," you noted the big, yellow lettering runs throughout.
The series also depicts the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the hatred of the cowards hiding behind the white robes of the KKK.
I have never experienced hatred in my life. I never had to experience the effects of poverty, joblessness or loss of loved ones due to another's belief that I was less than deserving or even less than human.
If those big yellow letters can uplift the spirits of even a handful of our citizens, let us show the world of our Tulsa generosity, and let it stay.
If it is not properly maintained and respected, then it should be removed.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Postal Service narrative
A World editorial appeared on Aug. 27 headlined “Don’t politicize the U.S. Postal Service.”
But the article and adjacent letter to the editor proceed to politicize issues with mail delivery totally by saying in as many ways as possible, you guessed it, it is President Donald Trump’s fault.
I listened to the Senate testimony of Postmaster General Dejoy. The World editorial ignored Dejoy’s remarks because it did not fit the narrative.
Dejoy testified that because of COVID-10, on some days up to 40% of Postal Service employees did not appear at work, resulting in a significant delay in mail deliveries.
He pledged to ensure every ballot mailed for the November election would be delivered. Of course if you mail it the day before the election, it is folly to expect it to arrive the next day.
Dejoy stated over 2 billion pieces of first-class mail are delivered around Christmas. This suggests that delivering 150 million ballots should be straightforward.
Despite the COVID-19 impact, the Post Office has ample funds to fulfill its mission throughout 2020.
I also found out that Post Office mailboxes are moved to improve efficiency and have been moved previously immediately before a presidential election.
Unfortunately, for people who do not have a mailbox at their residence, it is not financially feasible to put one on every street corner.
Which and how many mailboxes actually disappeared “before our eyes” and where to? Who is really politicizing the postal service?
Albert Reynolds, Tulsa
Higher ed reforms
Regarding the Aug. 26 editorial on higher education, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the state of New York faced the same issues mentioned: Many teacher colleges, a lot of duplication and not enough money to help each one ("State must rethink what it wants from its higher education system and how it will fund those aims appropriately").
So the state decided to reorganize totally these colleges into one system with a statewide chancellor to provide oversight.
One of the best ideas was to give each college a distinct identity in addition to a basic curriculum.
For example, the State University at Stony Brook and the State University at Binghamton were involved in the hiring of at least one world-class faculty member to lead the identity effort to eliminate duplication.
And each college received funds to upgrade libraries and other services in addition to new buildings as needed.
These former teacher colleges were made into a better system.
Many times in the years since my participation in the mid 1960s, I have thought about how Oklahoma needed such a system and emphasis.
Gabrille W. Jones, Tulsa