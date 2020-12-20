Letters to the Editor

Vaccine facts
As a pediatrician, vaccinologist and the American Osteopathic Association’s liaison on the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with more than 30 years of experience, I recommend the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Tulsa World’s recent article, “Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine called turning point in state’s fight against deadly virus,” quoted a known opponent to vaccination who is not a medical professional.
A vaccine will not help restore normalcy unless at least 70% of our population chooses to be immunized.
Undermining public confidence by entertaining an anti-vax advocate’s vague allusions to “freedom” actually limits our ability to resume normal life as a society.
Optimal vaccination rates help keep everyone safe. If they fall short, the pandemic will continue, with missed workdays, a strained health care system and fewer resources for elective surgeries that do not feel elective to those who need them most.
Health care workers are now being vaccinated as the first phase of rollout takes place.
Those immunized so far report few side effects. It is a false statement that there is no legal recourse for vaccination injury.
As with any medical procedure, there are limited risks. However, through global research and continued scrutiny, the benefits far outweigh the potential for extremely limited risks.
We do our jobs so patients can do theirs. Our economy depends on a healthy workforce. Scientific experts work in the interest of public well-being.
The speculative findings of un-credentialed representatives of special interest groups are opinion, not fact.
Stanley E. Grogg, D.O.
Helping nonprofits
Every day our neighbors, friends and family are relying on incredible nonprofit organizations that serve Tulsans.
Whether it is help putting food on the table, offering access to critical medical care or providing support to prevent evictions, there is an organization in Tulsa that is doing the hard work every day.
Recently, we have seen the Tulsa Area United Way exceed its fundraising goal in support of 59 partner agencies; the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits provide support and Personal Protective Equipment for nonprofits; the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma provide services and support for community partners; the Tulsa Dream Center distribute critical basic needs; the Tulsa Debate League offer access to virtual student engagement; YWCA Tulsa offer legal support to immigrant and refugee clients through secure virtual appointment; and Morton Comprehensive Health ensures access to COVID-19 support and essential health services — just to name a few projects.
I could go on and on.
This year has posed new challenges for organizations added to their core mission work. The creativity and innovation these groups have embraced will change the way organizations work in the future.
The end of the year brings with it hopes for the coming days, and you can be part of that hope. Now is the time to show nonprofits your support.
No matter how much you give, you can be sure those dollars will have a positive impact for those in need.
Being part of the solution will put a smile on your face as well.
Mercedes Millberry Fowler, Tulsa
Act faithfully
I want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart for their support of wearing masks.
I understand there are those who disagree. I want to speak to this from the Bible.
James 1:27 says that “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
Older Americans are among those at highest risk for complications and death due to COVID-19. Many are widows.
My mother was living in New York City and passed away this summer but not from COVID-19. She was in a senior residence, where she had developed many friends. Most residents were women.
After residents began testing positive, they were required to remain in their rooms.
Besides visits from aides, they were isolated. This was hard on her. My brothers and I started calling her almost every day.
At one point she was able to go out with my brother in her wheelchair. My brother finally got permission to visit her, but she passed away.
Citizens of Tulsa, I urge you to look after the widows and the vulnerable by wearing masks.
I urge pastors, including those who hold services in person, to preach this concern for the vulnerable and make it practical by wearing a mask.
I urge employers to respect employees with vulnerable family members at home.
Let’s reach out to those who are alone and vulnerable in these challenging times.
Robert Leland, Tulsa
Fair districts
As legislators gather to discuss redistricting procedures, I urge the exclusion of all information regarding party affiliation from consideration, whether in the data sheets, the computer algorithms or the verbal testimony or legislator’s consideration.
Using party affiliation information can only serve to gerrymander increasingly a safe party hold on more and more districts.
This effectively disenfranchises large numbers of citizens.
Basing redistricting on anything other than pure population and residence information is inappropriate.
Representatives and senators (and all other elected officials, for that matter) represent everybody in their district.
Matthew Livingood, Tulsa
Law explained
I am a Tulsa lawyer. I am troubled that most people won’t understand the recent Supreme Court’s decision in the Texas lawsuit because the Supreme Court’s order used flowery legal terms.
But the decision itself is actually very simple. Here’s the deal:
The U.S. Constitution allows a state to sue another state directly in the Supreme Court. One example of this kind of lawsuit is where there is a boundary dispute between the two states.
For example, Texas and Oklahoma both claimed land along the Red River. The Supreme Court decided the ownership question. That really happened in 1923.
Property ownership was not what this case was about.
Instead, Texas asked to challenge four other states’ election laws and practices. That’s different because the U.S. Constitution makes each state responsible for its own election laws and procedures.
So one state can’t legally complain about how another state holds its elections.
Here’s a comparison that helps explain this situation.
The Texas lawsuit is like the Dallas Cowboys asking the NFL commissioner to say that the Kansas City Chiefs should have hired a different quarterback.
That is a business decision for the Kansas City Chiefs, not the Dallas Cowboys.
There was nothing suspicious or surprising about the Supreme Court’s ruling.
The Supreme Court justices are not crooks or cowards. They are just applying basic federal law.
Janet Spaulding, Tulsa
