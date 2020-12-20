Letters to the Editor

I could go on and on.

This year has posed new challenges for organizations added to their core mission work. The creativity and innovation these groups have embraced will change the way organizations work in the future.

The end of the year brings with it hopes for the coming days, and you can be part of that hope. Now is the time to show nonprofits your support.

No matter how much you give, you can be sure those dollars will have a positive impact for those in need.

Being part of the solution will put a smile on your face as well.

Mercedes Millberry Fowler, Tulsa

Act faithfully

I want to thank Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart for their support of wearing masks.

I understand there are those who disagree. I want to speak to this from the Bible.

James 1:27 says that “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”