Letters to the editor

Liberals all
The definition of liberal is: generous; not literal; favoring more civil liberty; open to new ideas and concepts; not strict; lavish in gift giving.
Generous? Have you have given anything to anybody such as a church or Christmas gift?
This includes tax cuts, tax breaks and tax credits. There are so many ways the Republicans are just as liberal as anybody else.
Everybody endorses the Bill of Rights. That means everybody is a liberal.
Ronald Reagan received a $3.5 million ranch from the California Republicans after his presidential years were over. Looks like he enjoyed a lavish gift. So, were those California Republicans liberals?
It is surprising just how liberal Republicans can be, giving more civil liberties to gun owners is just another example.
So when Sen. Jim Inhofe calls Democratic opponent Abby Broyles a “liberal,” he is no different.
I should warn Inhofe about calling anyone a socialist. I don’t know anybody who wants the government to be the means of production. However, there are certain things in the Constitution that could be called socialism: the U.S. Postal Service, the military, voting, law enforcement.
Fire departments, roads, the Department of Human Services are all supported by governments. Government itself has an element of socialism as the sole provider of laws. Isn’t being a senator like Inhofe a socialist thing?
I don’t want the government producing products. Simply, there are things that should be left to the government and things that should be left to private producers. The problem is who does what and at what level.
Dallie Godwin, Wilburton
Masks and Inhofe
People have to wear a seat belt when driving, have to have fishing licenses to fish, have to have insurance when driving, hunting licenses to hunt....
People, wake up and come into the 21st century. Wear a mask and treat your neighbors with respect. Trump will kill you all because he doesn’t care about you, he just wants to be reelected so he doesn’t go to jail for all his corruption.
Oklahoma is backwoods and backward when it comes to politics. Jim Inhofe has been in the Senate for 30 years and we still send him back every six years. He’s 85 years old and by the time another term expires, he will be 91. That is entirely too old to be making decisions for the people of Oklahoma.
They don’t even open their mouths. They tend to talk through their teeth.
A deaf person would have a hard time reading lips.
It seems we have a lot of ventriloquists in our world today.
Back when I was in schools, the English teacher would always tell you to open your mouth and enunciate.
It seems they don’t teach that anymore.
I sure wish that people would go back to yesteryear and talk right again.
But what about the estimated preborn children killed by legal abortion in the U.S. since 1973? They will not benefit from improving economic situations for their parents. They didn’t have a chance to take a first breath or celebrate their first birthday.
Pro-life advocates are striving to stop this terrible slaughter of innocent children, as well as the emotional pain of many women who have experienced abortion. They want to offer viable alternatives to women and emotional support to those, including fathers and family members, who have suffered from pain of losing a child to abortion.
It may seem like they have a narrow focus to some, but actually their focus is wide-ranging, and very urgent.
Such a disconnect from sanity, by a candidate for president threatens our very survival if we abandon the fossil fuels that God placed in the earth for us to use..
He is 85 years old! Good grief! I am that age and know what it’s like to be an octogenarian. Six more years in that office would put him at 91. Surely, we citizens deserve fresher ideas than carrying a snowball into the Senate chamber to “disprove” global warming!
Inhofe served seven years in the House before his 26 years in the Senate. Thirty-three years! What is wrong with this picture?
Broyles is intelligent, mature, responsible, a good fund-raiser, a leader for the future. Inhofe’s digs at “liberals” and “socialists” are politically immature. Oklahoma deserves a fresh start with Broyles.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
