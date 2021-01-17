Letters to the Editor

Better options
I wonder how many of the mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol has ever participated in politics.
Have they ever rung doorbells for a candidate? Do they read newspapers?
Do they ever write to a Congress member? Have they ever served in the election process at the precinct level or the county level?
Do they know anything that wasn’t forwarded to them by a friend who got it from an unknown source and probably didn’t read with a reasonable eye?
They accuse mainstream media of bias, which is somewhat true, but the media/press usually quotes or broadcasts statements of government officials in their own words.
How can you be called biased when you quote Twitter messages or show the person telling a verifiable lie?
Having served on a county election board — engaging precinct workers, certifying results and presiding over recounts — I found the average election worker to be committed to accuracy.
I can only conclude that the cries of massive voter fraud are based not on fact, but on the word of someone who has forceful ways of expressing such ideas.
Bill Jensen, Tulsa
Higher kingdom
My wife and I permanently moved to Tulsa four years ago, and Donald Trump was elected shortly after that.
We had been regulars at an Oklahoma City church and wanted to find a similar church here.
We tried a couple of different churches and were surprised to hear sermons about how put on Christians are by America, how our faith was “under attack.”
I was put off but also puzzled as at 54, I’ve never felt that way.
With the events of last week, I keep thinking of those sermons as I watched Christian flags among insurgents storming the Capitol, convinced they were on some righteous mission to overthrow the evil government.
It saddened me to think that perhaps the church has become more a vehicle for political agenda than an instrument to share God’s love.
A link received from a friend who is a Trump supporter of a pastor sharing wild conspiracy theories enhanced this fear.
Turns out Jesus was not very political.
He said his kingdom was not of this world when arrested by Pilate. On taxes, he told followers to give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. He didn’t raise armies to fight Rome, though many wanted him to.
Faith under attack? Try Ancient Rome. Instead he spoke of a higher kingdom.
So I ask pastors and leaders if they are promoting a higher kingdom or a political movement?
It would seem the folks storming the Capitol believe the latter. Did you reinforce that belief?
Going forward, I hope you won’t.
Todd Davis, Tulsa
Schools bullied
Gov. Kevin Stitt has again proven he perpetuates half-truths and refuses to do the work for safe in-person learning for students and teachers.
In his recent communications, Stitt has continued bullying schools to reinstate in-person instruction without needed support (“Stitt announces new school quarantine policy to increase in-person learning; not all state education leaders on board,” Jan. 13).
Ranging from his inability to enact a mask mandate to eliminating quarantine time for school exposure, Stitt now uses cherry-picked data as a form of manipulation to suit his agenda.
In his citation from the journal Pediatrics, Stitt highlighted incomplete statistics while ignoring the parameters and limitations of the study.
The governor stated that 99.96% of students did not catch COVID-19 at school and that there were zero child-to-adult transmissions.
He used these data to justify a return to in-person instruction while failing to acknowledge that the study was conducted in schools using hybrid instruction where students attended in-person classes only two days each week.
This study also took place in North Carolina which, at the time of the study, frequently had half the number of COVID-19 cases present in Oklahoma currently.
These are not comparable scenarios.
In another Stitt omission, the schools in the study implemented a quarantine period for all exposures paired with contact tracing.
With Oklahoma’s lack of contact tracing paired with the removal of some exposure quarantine protocols, the data Stitt is using to promote his agenda becomes irrelevant.
In a time of great need in Oklahoma, Stitt has shown his lack of scientific literacy and empathy for others.
Jennifer Miller, Tulsa
Vaccine distribution
This week I received a confirmation letter from the Oklahoma State Department of Health to schedule my appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
I attempted to do so and found that no appointment times were available within 100 miles of my home.
It was also noted that there are only eight vaccine distribution points within 25 miles of my Tulsa home. That includes Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek and other counties.
The combined populations of just the three named counties is over 800,000, with a senior population of over 120,000.
Simple math indicates that each of the eight distribution sites would be serving over 15,000 seniors.
I don’t know if the situation is any different for phase 1 recipients, but from these numbers it seems to me that the problem may not be so much with supply as it is with distribution.
Is this the best we can do while in the midst of soaring cases and overflow hospitalizations?
Other states, including Texas, have been successfully distributing vaccines to vulnerable populations for weeks. Why not Oklahoma?
D.J. Horwitz, Tulsa
Be the light
Sports columnist Bill Haisten’s story on Broken Arrow’s hiring of Josh Blankenship did a great job introducing readers to Blankenship: the husband, father and son as well as the football coach (“Acknowledging ‘the magnitude of the job,’ Josh Blankenship takes over at Broken Arrow,” Jan. 10).
It came at a perfect time to remind us that we are all far more than just our job titles.
My stomach dropped when I saw someone carved “murder the media” in a door at the U.S. Capitol.
That is disgusting and inexcusable.
I haven’t agreed with every story that’s been published in this newspaper, but I know the writers and staff at the Tulsa World are more than just a byline.
They’re husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters first.
Now here’s the hard part.
That also applies to politicians from opposing parties and people who see the world differently than us.
We’re all Oklahomans and while we may have different ways to get there, we should all want what’s best for our state.
Let’s pledge to start with what we have in common and focus on that rather than what divides us.
John 1:5 reminds us that “the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.”
At the end of a dark couple of weeks, let’s ask ourselves one question: How can I be the light?
Charlie Hannema, Tulsa
Open carry
Try to imagine the assault on the Capitol, but with one difference: Instead of being in a district with some gun control laws, imagine that Washington, D.C., was an open-carry state.
As bad as the situation was, imagine how much worse it would been if the mob had been carrying automatic weapons.
Congress, staffers and the vice president barely escaped serious harm as it was, and an armed mob would likely have killed a number of them. A large number.
That is why the notion that the Second Amendment protects us from government abuse is very wrong and dangerous. An armed mob is far more dangerous than a democratic government, and last week’s riot should wake us all up.
The Second Amendment needs to be voted out.
Rudy Froeschle, Tulsa
Thank teachers
I found Gov. Kevin Stitt’s thoughts on education rather disturbing. Both of my children are in education.
My daughter teaches kindergarten in Broken Arrow, and my son is a high school principal in Iowa. Both have had governors who refuse to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and endorse face-to-face schools.
They cite low infection rates with students but ignore infection rates of teachers.
Both my son and daughter caught COVID-19. Both were extremely ill for more than 10 days, but luckily neither had to go to the emergency room.
My daughter infected her husband and daughters.
I am 74 with only one lung due to lung cancer. And my wife has blood pressure and diabetic conditions.
Our daughter has been a true blessing during this pandemic. She stayed away for three weeks to protect us.
I am very disheartened that Stitt and so many others have so little respect for this wonderful profession.
These people obviously do not do it for the money.
My daughter has spent hundreds and more of her own money for the needs of her students.
They don’t do it for the praise.
My son gets no less than 20 angry phone calls a week. Some give up after a while because of the lack of respect from the students, the parents, the government and community.
But I want everyone to remember one thing: No matter what profession or job you do, you had to be taught to do it.
Be sure to thank a teacher.
William Luther,
Broken Arrow