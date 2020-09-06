Letters to the Editor

Alternative plan
After seeing the aerial photos in the Tulsa World of the wooded, seven-acre park-like property proposed for development in the Brookside neighborhood, we propose an alternative plan.
As a worthwhile legacy to the Patterson family, perhaps the lush land could instead become a new Patterson Park in Brookside.
A donation account could be set up at the neighboring Bank of Oklahoma branch so generous Tulsa residents and businesses could make contributions, large or small, to buy and preserve the unique property for all to enjoy in the future.
A reasonable fair-market price could be offered by the Patterson heirs, with the community responding with their pocketbooks (or not).
If the purchase price is eventually raised and the park land purchased, it should then be deeded over the city for operation and maintenance.
This use as a neighborhood park might be better than a mixed-use, eight-story commercial development at the prime intersection of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue.
Gary and Alma Buscombe, Tulsa
Delivering mail
Taking the sorting machines out of service at the Postal Service is comparable to a farmer dispensing of his tractors and returning to a team of horses and breaking plow to till the soil as my dad did in the 1940s.
That would be an asinine move.
The postmaster general has no knowledge of what it takes to move the mail.
I am a retired postmaster. I started my career as a letter carrier and was fortunate to be able to advance through hard work and education.
I love serving those who lived on my route and did my best to serve them.
The Postal Service has been denigrated by those who would like to see it fail.
The Postal Service is an honorable place to work and serve. There is no reason to slow the mail.
When I retired, we had three-day standards from coast-to-coast, and I know those who serve will do their best to continue in spite of obvious intentions to slow the mail.
Darrell Winkle, Coweta
Patterson park?
I read with interest Michael Overall’s column about new development “transforming what used to be the rural outskirts of Tulsa into a relatively urbanized core of a growing metropolitan area.” (“Brookside 31 wouldn’t be the first mixed-use development to reshape Tulsa’s ‘Restless Ribbon’,” Aug. 31).
While more dense development is undoubtedly occurring in Tulsa, I recommend taking a cue from other urban centers that protect green space as highrises sprout in the city.
What would Manhattan be without Central Park?
Using a conservation easement to protect the 7.2-acre Patterson Estate would allow the family to benefit from substantial tax credits, perhaps as valuable as development rights, while keeping an open space in a rapidly developing area of Tulsa.
The Gathering Place is a park but filled with new plantings, trails and playground equipment.
The Patterson Estate could honor the conservationist interests of Robert Patterson and protect the towering oaks, quiet lawns and the watershed by placing a conservation easement on the land, creating Patterson Park, protected to be enjoyed by Tulsa for generations.
Teresa Meinders Burkett, Tulsa
Yet to come
I am a disabled American military service veteran, and I still love America and its people.
From north to south, east to west, we love our families and friends and closeness and socializing up close, personal!
But now that behavior will kill you. COVID-19 and the forthcoming flu season will prove it.
Travelers will be your biggest worry because they will be carriers.
Unclean and unsanitized places will be a major concern. The number of dead thus far has been barely manageable. It will be out of control when H3N1 influenza season follows, along with COVID-19.
If the city leaders wish to preserve the beauty and integrity of Tulsa, please prepare now for what is coming.
Emmett Smith, Tulsa
Unfit
Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s left are inciting more violence and disruption in our society.
They have proven themselves unfit for public office.
Do not allow their messages of hate to go forward.
It is our civic duty to uphold decency in politics and policy.
Robert E. Branson
Rope-a-dope
Jenks Public Schools has successfully pulled a rope-a-dope on its parents.
The district saw enrollment was down and parents were contemplating online schooling options. So, in an effort to grab those parents, they offered an online option.
They still didn’t like their in-person numbers, so they conjured up a plan. They decided to have distance learning until Tulsa County dropped into the CDC’s yellow level for infections for two weeks. They said they would then begin considerations for a safe return of students.
To add to this bait-and-switch scheme, school counselors called each student enrolled in online school, entitled “Jenks Connect,” and convinced them into enrolling in in-person school, which would begin with distance learning and may not return to school at all this semester.
Eight days into distance learning, Boom! Parents received a letter saying school is now opening on Sept. 10, despite the fact that Tulsa County remains in the orange category.
I don’t know exactly where Epic Charter School spends all its money (keep digging, Tulsa World, please!), but I do know its teachers and students seem to be happy. So, they’ll likely see a spike in enrollment this week.
Brian Rayl, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!