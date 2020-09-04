Letters to the Editor

GOP growing
Regarding the letter “Many respectable Republicans leaving the party (Aug. 30),” the Republican Party rejects the divisive and false allegations.
Republicans stand united against racism, bigotry and hatred.
We stand for freedom, liberty and the rule of law, which President Donald Trump has fought for during the past three years.
People are joining the Republican Party, not leaving.
Reasonable Democrats with Oklahoma values will vote for Trump because they understand that their party has been taken over by the radical left wing.
They understand what America will look like under Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.
Bob Jack, Tulsa Editor’s Note: Bob Jack is chairman of the Republican Party of Tulsa County.
Critical moment
One million, three hundred-fifty-four thousand, six hundred-sixty-four.
That’s an estimate of U.S. military who have given their lives to protect the U.S. Constitution.
These are fellow citizens who have cared enough to put everything on the line to protect the right for all of us to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
They didn’t want to give up life itself, but they knew that their lives were at stake, and they were willing to risk it anyway. Because it mattered.
It mattered because ours was the first and most critical test of whether a new nation conceived in liberty can long endure.
Endurance is not automatic.
We are not experiencing a routine repetition of our four-year election cycle. We are at a critical moment in democracy.
We are going to determine whether this government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the Earth.
If our president can corrupt the election by disabling the Post Office, that is exactly what will happen.
Rudy Froeschle, Tulsa
Starving Post Office
President Donald Trump blatantly admits that he is starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him the election (“Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes,” Aug. 14).
How long will U.S. citizens allow this demagogue to continue these antics? I trust that the Nov. 3 election will end it.
I and most Christians agree that God placed Trump in the office of the president; nothing happens except through God and by his will.
However, if God put him in, he can also take him out just as easily.
Darrell Hazle,
Broken Arrow
Higher ed reforms
Regarding the Aug. 26 editorial on higher education, in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the state of New York faced the same issues mentioned: Many teacher colleges, a lot of duplication and not enough money to help each one (“State must rethink what it wants from its higher education system and how it will fund those aims appropriately”).
So the state decided to reorganize these colleges into one system with a statewide chancellor to provide oversight.
One of the best ideas was to give each college a distinct identity in addition to a basic curriculum.
For example, the State University at Stony Brook and the State University at Binghamton were involved in the hiring of at least one world-class faculty member to lead the identity effort to eliminate duplication.
And each college received funds to upgrade libraries and other services in addition to new buildings as needed.
These former teacher colleges were made into a better system.
Many times in the years since my participation in the mid-1960s I have thought about how Oklahoma needed such a system and emphasis.
Gabrille W. Jones, Tulsa
Animal abusers
I have had it with animal abusers. They are major losers.
Animal abusers grow up to be child abusers. Statistics prove it.
Frances Paresa
Despicable
It seems that Democrats can’t keep from making fools of themselves.
The Democrats vs. William Barr hearing was the most despicable thing I’ve ever witnessed.
They wait for months to get him before them to answer questions. Then they won’t let him answer a single one.
They were rude, crude and devoid of any manners. The hatred spewed out of them like they were possessed by the devil.
It was obvious they got together beforehand and rehearsed. Each one said the same thing: “I’m reclaiming my time,” the minute he opened his mouth to answer.
They are like a cult.
Heaven forbid that one of them could ever have an independent thought.
They weren’t interested in getting answers to their questions. They were afraid he might actually have good answers.
They got him there to humiliate him, but all they did was humiliate themselves.
If they spent as much time doing the people’s business as they do harassing and obstructing President Donald Trump, we would be better off.
Jill Quinton, Kellyville
